Karamo Brown Says Jussie Smollett Is 'The One' Amid New Romance

Play video content Video: Karamo Brown Opens Up About Finding Love With Jussie Smollett Reality With The King

Karamo Brown thinks he's found the love of his life ... and it's Jussie Smollett!!!

The "Queer Eye" star gushed over his new boo on Carlos King's "Reality With The King" podcast ... saying a wedding is definitely in the cards here.

Karamo said of Jussie ... "I do believe this is going to be my husband. I believe this is going to be my forever person."

The podcast aired Tuesday ... hours after we first reported Karamo and the "Empire" star are dating.

On Monday, the lovebirds dined with Karamo's mom for lunch in Los Angeles, then ran errands and went on a romantic hike through Runyon Canyon together.

The relationship comes after Jussie and his former fiancé, Jabari Redd, recently called off their engagement ... after nearly three years together.

Before Jussie, Karamo dated photographer Carlos Medel ... they got together in 2021 and split in February 2025.