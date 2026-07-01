Play video content Video: Lonzo Ball Says His Mom Tina Was 'Forced To Leave' LaVar Ball In The Family Podcast

NBA star Lonzo Ball is calling bull on how LaVar Ball says his split went down with his wife Tina ... Lonzo says his mom was darn near forced to leave.

Lonzo was on the 'Ball in the Family Podcast' Wednesday when he spoke out on his parents' split ... pushing back on his father's claims that Tina initiated the split.

The eldest Ball brother seems to indicate that couldn't be further from the truth, saying his mom was "damn near forced to leave."

Lonzo says he helped his mom leave ... though it's unclear if he means leaving LaVar or leaving the family home in Chino Hills, CA.

Play video content Video: LaVar Ball Says His Wife of 30 Years Left Him

In any event, Lonzo says his parents "obviously don't f*** with each other."

As we told you ... LaVar's announced the split on Youtuber N3on's stream where he said after 30 years and 3 kids "she decided to go her own way."

Despite Lonzo dunking on his dad's characterization of the breakup, he says he loves both his parents still ... which is good, but now we're all struggling to find out who's side of the story we believe!