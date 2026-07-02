Play video content Video: California State Park Hidden Camera Victims Speak Out, Watch Live Stream

More alleged victims in the California State Parks hidden-camera scandal are speaking out ... and TMZ is streaming it live.

Two Orange County state park employees are set to speak Thursday with attorneys Gloria Allred and John West after a new lawsuit was filed on behalf of three more employees who say they fear they were secretly recorded inside the employee locker room at Bolsa Chica State Beach.

The lawsuit follows criminal charges against the employees' former male supervisor, who prosecutors accuse of secretly filming male workers as they changed in the locker room. Authorities say some of the alleged recordings captured employees' bare butts and genitals.

One of the employees expected to speak is a former lifeguard who regularly used the locker room and now fears he was among those recorded.