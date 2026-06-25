Planet Fitness Peeping Tom Suspect Still On Streets Because of California Law

The suspect in the Planet Fitness Peeping Tom case is still walking the streets ... and it's all because of a technicality in California state law.

Jeremy Burns -- a spokesperson for the Arroyo Grande PD -- tells TMZ ... police haven't been able to arrest Kyle L. Combs yet because his alleged crimes are considered misdemeanors in California.

According to Burns, officers can only make a misdemeanor arrest when they witness the offense firsthand ... the alleged evidence in the case isn't enough.

If Combs were being charged with felonies, then the police could've arrested him immediately ... as it stands, cops have turned the case over to the district attorney -- and they're waiting on a charging decision before they can take him in.

ICYMI ... police say Combs snuck into tanning booth rooms at Planet Fitness and recorded a number of people while they were either partially or fully nude.

The spokesperson claims he was able to do this discreetly because the alleged victims were distracted by their phones or had earbuds in while listening to music ... and the tanning booth was in a larger room in which a person could hide without being caught.