Ex-NYPD Detective Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Having Sex With Woman He Arrested

A former NYPD detective who admitted to sending sexually inappropriate messages to female crime victims and having sex with a woman he'd just arrested has been sentenced ... and he's not going to prison.

Matthew Lambert pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of official misconduct and one count of receiving unlawful gratuities, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to complete counseling and 100 hours of community service.

In a statement, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said ... "The defendant's disturbing conduct is unacceptable for a member of law enforcement."

Prosecutors say Lambert joined the NYPD in 2014 and became a detective in 2022. In March 2024, while investigating a missing package case, he allegedly used his department phone to send personal messages to the woman who reported the theft.

Among the messages cited by prosecutors ... Lambert asked whether people told her she looked younger than her age, suggested getting drinks after the case was over, and admitted he was "nervous" to ask her out.

Authorities say the woman eventually blocked his number.

Prosecutors said Lambert was investigating an assault case that same month when he allegedly began sending messages to the victim, including one calling her "absolutely beautiful."

The most serious allegations stem from a May 2024 petit larceny arrest. According to prosecutors, Lambert told the woman he arrested he could release her with a desk appearance ticket instead of taking her to central booking. Authorities say he then showed her a photo of his penis, issued the ticket, and left the station with her.

Prosecutors allege Lambert later texted the woman asking whether she wanted him to come over. He then drove to her home, where the two had sex in his car. Afterward, authorities say he texted her, "You're so cool," and thanked her for "hanging out."