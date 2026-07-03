Houston Man Arrested For Allegedly Filming Water Gun Attacks on Homeless People

A Houston man allegedly thought soaking strangers would make good content ... now cops say it's evidence.

Christopher Cayce was arrested after Houston police say the 34-year-old allegedly targeted homeless and disabled people with a high-powered, motorized water gun -- recording the encounters and posting the videos to social media.

According to HPD, investigators linked Cayce to multiple incidents in which victims were allegedly sprayed with enough force to cause bodily injuries. Authorities also claim he taunted the victims during the encounters before uploading the clips online.

Cayce has now been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury ... and court records show his bond was set at just $100 on each charge.

The investigation remains ongoing ... so it's possible Cayce could end up facing additional charges.