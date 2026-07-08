Jack Antonoff Still Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Margaret Qualley Split

Jack Antonoff is keeping the band together ... the hit-making producer was just spotted wearing his wedding ring ... even as reports swirl that he and Margaret Qualley have separated.

The Bleachers frontman was photographed Wednesday morning near his Brooklyn home while out grabbing coffee and walking a dog with his sister, Rachel Antonoff.

Dressed in a New York Knicks championship T-shirt and holding his phone, Jack looked relaxed ... and one detail stood out in the new pics -- his gold wedding band was still firmly on his ring finger.

It's an interesting visual ... considering Jack and Margaret are reportedly calling it quits after three years of marriage.

Rumors of a split started swirling just days ago ... when Margaret skipped Taylor Swift's lavish Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce ... a ceremony Jack attended.

Margaret then added fuel to the speculation by scrubbing the couple's wedding photos from her Instagram ... prompting fans to wonder whether the marriage was officially over.