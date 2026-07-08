Armie Hammer's 'Citizen Vigilante' Director Calls BS on Actor Being Distraught Over Film

The director of Armie Hammer's upcoming film "Citizen Vigilante" is calling BS on a report claiming the actor hated the final product ... telling us it all stems from criticism about his polarizing movie.

Uwe Boll tells TMZ ... Armie attended the distributor's screening of the film at the American Film Market, participated in multiple interviews promoting the film ... and even led the Q&A at the film's first public screening in Los Angeles.

Doesn't sound like someone who hated the film.

The German director says a recent report from Puck -- citing sources claiming Armie was appalled by the final cut and even "cried" because the final product was "hateful" and "disgusting" -- is false.

Uwe tells us ... AH was a joy to work with, and this is all just noise because the film -- banned from Germany for its strong anti-immigration and anti-Muslim messaging -- is polarizing.