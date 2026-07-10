Barrie Drewitt-Barlow -- a former guest on the hit reality show "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" -- is being sued by a man who alleges he was sex trafficked by Barrie when he was just 16 years old.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the man claims he's a distant relative of Barrie's. He says Barrie offered him a job and a place to live back in 2014 when he was 16, but after he accepted, Barrie soon began sexually abusing him.

The man claims the alleged abuse happened in the United Kingdom, several other countries, and multiple states in the USA ... including New Jersey, where he says he lived with Barrie for a period of time.

He alleges Barrie would ply him with alcohol despite being underage, and he says he often "woke up in the morning with cloudy memories of being sexually abused, with a lack of awareness of how he got to the location where he awoke or why his penis was bleeding."

The man says he tried to leave Barrie multiple times ... but he had few resources -- and when he would return to Barrie, he says he was punished harshly for trying to run away.

He also claims Barrie took multiple photos and videos of him naked and posted them on social media without his consent.

Barrie is being sued for child sex trafficking, child sex abuse, sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The accuser is asking to be awarded compensatory damages of at least $25 million.

ICYMI ... Barrie was arrested and charged with rape, sexual assault, and other sex-related crimes earlier this year for alleged offenses which prosecutors say went down between 2013 and 2026 in the UK.

Barrie's ex-husband -- Anthony Drewitt-Barlow -- had his home raided by federal agents last year. While we didn't know why at the time, a spokesperson added -- without prompting from us -- "Anyone with knowledge of a potential victim of sex trafficking, or have been a witness to sex trafficking, in this case, should call the tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.”