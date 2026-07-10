Margaret Qualley Denies Cheating Rumors Amid Jack Antonoff Separation

Margaret Qualley's rep says there's no substance to rumors of infidelity in her failed marriage with Jack Antonoff ... calling such narratives "categorically untrue."

The actress' team released a statement Friday ... "There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship."

The rep goes on to say there's a lot of love between the pair ... and that anyone commenting on their marriage besides them has no idea what they're talking about.

As you know ... rumors of a split began to spread after Jack was at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ... but Margaret wasn't ... even though Taylor went to their 2023 nuptials.

Fans then noticed Margaret scrubbed her Instagram of wedding photos with Jack ... then PEOPLE reported they were separating after hitting a rough patch.