Donald Trump Jr. Podcast Viewer Charged Over Alleged Death Threats

Donald Trump Jr.'s podcast chat allegedly went completely off the rails ... with prosecutors saying one viewer repeatedly threatened to kill the President's son.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York ... 39-year-old James Gerald Eckert Jr. of Rochester was arrested and charged with threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a member of the immediate family of the President -- a federal offense carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Prosecutors say the alleged threats were made June 18 during a livestream of Don Jr.'s "Triggered with Donald Trump Jr." podcast on Rumble.

According to the complaint, a Secret Service agent assigned to Don Jr.'s residence was alerted after a user allegedly flooded the live chat with violent messages ... including, "im going to kill you" and "I am going to kill this (expletive) on the screen."

The complaint says Eckert was livestreaming himself on Rumble while watching the podcast ... and during an approximately eight-minute broadcast, he allegedly repeated similar threats against Don Jr. and Rumble's CEO. Among the statements cited by prosecutors were, "your (expletive) dead, its over guys" and "I'm still going to (expletive) kill Trump Junior."

Prosecutors say the alleged threats didn't stop with Don Jr. Eckert also allegedly posted a message threatening Rochester Mayor Malik Evans' family ... before later writing "You are going to die" on New York State Sen. Samra Brouk's official Facebook page.