'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort Finally Free From Court-Ordered Restitution

Jordan Belfort -- aka "The Wolf of Wall Street" -- is finally free from making court-ordered restitution payments stemming from his federal fraud case, TMZ has learned.

According to sources, Jordan's legal obligation to continue making restitution payments expired on April 28, 2026 ... bringing to a close more than two decades of court supervision tied to the case.

Jordan tells TMZ ... "For nearly three decades, I've lived with the consequences of my past and worked every day to take responsibility for it. Today, I can finally say that I completed my court-ordered restitution. It's hard to put into words what that means. It brings a sense of closure that I've been working toward for most of my adult life."

He continued ... "I'm grateful to finally close this chapter and focus entirely on the life I've built, the lessons I've learned, and helping others avoid making the same mistakes."

Jordan famously founded the investment firm Stratton Oakmont before pleading guilty to securities fraud and money laundering. He was sentenced to four years in prison and ultimately served 22 months.

While the restitution obligation was originally set at a 9-figure sum, the court-appointed trustee ultimately distributed a much lower amount to 1,513 victims of the fraud before Jordan's payment obligation expired.

The timing is particularly notable as Paramount+ is set to release a documentary this week revisiting Jordan's past. He had no part in the documentary.