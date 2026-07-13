Madonna's Still 'Pinching Herself' After Historic Number 1 Album Debut

I'm Still Pinching Myself Over Historic No. 1 Album

Madonna is celebrating another career milestone, and she's giving all the credit to her fans after "Confessions II" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The Queen of Pop reacted on Instagram Monday after learning the album had become her 10th No. 1 record, tying a mark achieved only by The Beatles. The chart feat also makes Madonna the first female artist to land a No. 1 album in five different decades.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The heartfelt message accompanied photos from her recent Club Confessions pop-up performance in Brooklyn, where fans packed the venue to celebrate the new record with music, dancing, and cocktails inspired by the album.

Madge says her goal for "Confessions II" was simple ... "My dream was to make people dance this summer!! To bring people JOY! Dreams do come true."

Madonna admitted she's still trying to process the achievement, telling fans she's overwhelmed by the response to the album and grateful to everyone who helped bring the project to life.