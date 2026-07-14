Amy Coney Barrett Says She Has to Wear Bulletproof Vest Due to Threats

Play video content Video: Amy Coney Barrett Says Threats Have Changed Her Daily Life Fox News

Amy Coney Barrett says she has to wear a bulletproof vest due to threats she claims she's received as a Supreme Court Justice ... resulting in an uncomfortable chat with her preteen son.

ACB told a House subcommittee on Tuesday all about the alleged threats coming her way ... claiming they're intense enough to warrant the 10% budget increase SCOTUS is asking for -- which reflects higher spending on security-related measures.

She said her security sent her home with a bulletproof vest after the 2022 Dobbs leak -- the leaked draft majority opinion from the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Amy said her 12-year-old son saw her bring the vest into the house ... forcing her to have a conversation with him she didn't feel was age appropriate.

ACB also claimed she was the victim of a swatting incident, where someone made a false report about gunshots ringing out in her home. She said, as a result, her street was flooded with police.

She told the subcommittee ... "I was very, very grateful that I had Supreme Court Police outside my home because they were able to stop and meet with and explain to the county police that it had been a false alarm, and so the police did not actually attempt to enter our home."

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, there have been 370 threats to federal judges so far this year.