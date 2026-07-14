Cara Delevingne Strips Down For Playboy Cover as She Reclaims Her Sexuality

Cara Delevingne is baring it all -- and this time, she's calling all the shots.

The supermodel and actress is gracing the cover of Playboy's summer issue ... and she says stripping down for the iconic magazine wasn't about shock value -- it was about taking back ownership of her body and sexuality.

Cara says she's feeling more confident than ever these days ... explaining, "I've never felt more comfortable in my body and in my sexuality. I feel like I'm in more of my prime as a woman and as a sexual being." She adds the shoot was "really fun" and calls landing the cover "an absolute dream."

The 33-year-old says the experience felt especially empowering because it was shot with a predominantly female creative team ... marking the first time she's posed nude entirely on her own terms.

The revealing cover story comes as Cara says she's entering the most authentic chapter of her life. Along with opening up about sobriety and embracing her identity after publicly coming out during Rosalía's concert earlier this summer, she's also gearing up to drop her debut album next month.

Cara looked right at home on the cover as she made history as the first supermodel to wear Playboy's legendary Bunny Suit since Kate Moss did it back in 2014.