Timothée Chalamet Fangirls Over Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, on Video!

Play video content Video: Timothée Chalamet Fangirls Over Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Instagram / @dccheerleaders

Timothée Chalamet couldn't contain his excitement when he found himself face-to-face with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

The acclaimed actor's used to being on the receiving end of adoring fans being captivated by his presence ... but this time, it was the other way around.

Timothée was totally starstruck by the gorgeous girls ... and he's not even from Texas!

Check the video to see Chalamet totally lose his cool over the DCC girls, giving out hugs and posing for pictures!

With those pom poms he blends right in ... he's practically part of the squad now!