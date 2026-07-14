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Timothée Chalamet Fangirls Over Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, on Video!

Timothée Chalamet I'm Starstruck!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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NEW ADDITION TO THE SQUAD
Video: Timothée Chalamet Fangirls Over Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Instagram / @dccheerleaders

Timothée Chalamet couldn't contain his excitement when he found himself face-to-face with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

The acclaimed actor's used to being on the receiving end of adoring fans being captivated by his presence ... but this time, it was the other way around.

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Instagram / @dccheerleaders

Timothée was totally starstruck by the gorgeous girls ... and he's not even from Texas!

Check the video to see Chalamet totally lose his cool over the DCC girls, giving out hugs and posing for pictures!

sub Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders getty
Getty

With those pom poms he blends right in ... he's practically part of the squad now!

While we know all too well how he feels about ballet ... now we know cheerleading is what has his heart.

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