R. Kelly Files For Clemency With The Department of Justice, Claims He Was Targeted

R. Kelly is shooting his shot at President Trump in a bid to get out of prison early ... filing for clemency with the Department of Justice, this according to the R&B singer's lawyer.

Attorney Beau Brindley tells TMZ ... he had been working with Kelly on the clemency petition for quite a while before it was submitted Tuesday to the DOJ's Office of the Pardon Attorney.

We're told Kelly is asking POTUS to commute his combined 31-year sentence for two convictions in 2021 and 2022 -- one of which was in Brooklyn, New York, and the other in Chicago, Illinois.

In the New York case, Kelly was found guilty at trial of racketeering, sexual exploitation of children, forced labor, and Mann Act violations. During the Chicago trial, the jury convicted Kelly of producing child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Brindley said they formally filed Kelly's petition Tuesday, and the lawyer intends to pursue clemency on behalf of his famous client along with "every other avenue for justice."

As for his arguments in the petition, Brindley said he believes the use of racketeering in Kelly's case was an abuse of power by the prosecutors and an inappropriate charge. The attorney noted that he thinks the DOJ targeted a public figure -- Kelly -- rather than seeking justice.

Brindley also says Kelly's health issues should warrant his release ... telling us the singer has a blood clot in his neck and other major health problems.

Brindley wouldn't say if he had spoken directly to Trump or the White House about potential clemency for Kelly.