R. Kelly Sex Tape Survivor Reshona Landfair Says Video Won't Define Her

I'm More Than Just The Girl From The Sex Tape

Reshona Landfair says she's not going to let R. Kelly's sexual abuse define her life forever -- she was the 14-year-old girl who was seen in the infamous 2001 sex tape -- she's an adult now, out to reclaim her identity.

Reshona joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and we asked her how the sex tape affected her life ... and if she's thought about a difficult conversation that will inevitably come up with her young son.

She writes about the sexual abuse in a new memoir, "Who's Watching Shorty?: Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse," and tells us she wanted to reveal herself as the Jane Doe from the infamous video because she was tired of not owning her narrative.

Reshona says media has mostly gotten it wrong for years, and constant jokes about the pee tape deeply affected her life ... making it feel impossible to get out from under its shadow.

She says she's determined to set the record straight for her kid's sake ... and therapy, honesty, and accountability are helping her move forward and tell her story on her own terms.

It's an interesting conversation ... and Reshona also tells us how she got swept into Kelly's orbit.