KTLA Reporter Unfazed By Disgusting Cockroach Crawling On Her During Live Segment, Video

Play video content Video: KTLA Reporter Doesn't Flinch as Roach Crawls Across Her Live On Air KTLA

A KTLA reporter giving updates on the Los Angeles heat wave proved she is not easily bugged ... powering through when a pretty big cockroach tried to bug bomb her live shot.

L.A. field reporter Rachel Menitoff was reporting live from a sidewalk in Sherman Oaks -- a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley -- when a massive bug that looks like a cockroach started crawling up her neck.

The huge insect flitted around in her hair before moving down her chest and into her shirt. YIKES!!!

While she kept her composure together, Rachel's eyes got really wide while the bug ran all over her ... so clearly she felt something during the shot.

Eventually, it jumped onto her mic before flying off to bother another reporter.

The team in the studio later showed a behind-the-scenes shot of Rachel as soon as the shot ended ... at which point she dropped her microphone and ran her hands all over her back -- trying to knock the long-gone critter from her person.