Anaya Lovenote Debuts Brand New Single on TMZ Brunch Bus

Play video content Video: Anaya Lovenote Debuts New Single Live on TMZ Brunch Bus TMZ.com

Anaya Lovenote shared the love with our TMZ tour bus patrons ... treating everyone aboard to the exclusive debut of her new single "Better With You."

The R&B star hosted our TMZ Brunch Bus -- along with DJ Coach West -- recently ... and she pulled out the new track, giving our riders a listen before it even hit streaming platforms.

While the world premiere was a surprise, the good vibes weren't ... as you know these buses are always poppin' -- and this weekend's was no different.

Our patrons enjoyed some drinks at Beaches WeHo -- with some in the group even getting in on a shotski!

We also talked to Anaya about growing up in the foster care system and her meteoric rise to fame ... plus the time she manifested partying with Jamie Foxx!