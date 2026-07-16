West Hollywood Streets Flooded By Massive Water Main Break

Play video content Video: Water Main Break Causes Insane Flooding in Streets of West Hollywood FOX 11 Los Angeles

Folks in West Hollywood better bust out their rain boots ... no, it's not raining in the middle of the summer ... the streets are flooded after a massive water main break ... and the video is insane.

Footage shows massive flooding and raging waters ... with the deluge slamming into parked cars with serious force.

The sheer force of rushing water in West Hollywood temporarily swept away a person who was trying to get to the sidewalk. AIR7 caught the tense moment on video. https://t.co/lZzV7m9pZb pic.twitter.com/SB6GgOH1Q7 @ABC7

Sunset Boulevard -- a major road in the city -- is experiencing some of the worst flooding ... so if you think the normal traffic in L.A. is bad, it's gonna be a whole lot worse today.

And, for those thinking they can navigate the water ... think again -- at least one person attempted to fight the current and ended up getting temporarily swept away.

The team at FOX11 spoke to a firefighter ... who admitted water main breaks aren't uncommon on that part of the street because of old infrastructure -- but ones of this magnitude are.

At least one celebrity hot spot has been affected too ... Dialog Cafe -- a popular brunch spot in the area which has hosted Katy Perry, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo and more -- is experiencing a ton of flooding out front.