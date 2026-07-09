Camp Mystic: Parents Ready to Send Their Kids in 2027 Despite Tragic Flooding

Camp Mystic -- the Texas camp where more than 2 dozen people died last year -- plans to reopen next year ... and it's still holding on to some deposits from parents who seemingly have no problem trusting the camp with their girls ... according to a new filing connected to its bankruptcy case.

Here's the deal ... Camp Mystic's proposed chief restructuring officer, Karen Nicolaou -- the authorized rep for the camp in the bankruptcy proceedings -- filed a document asking a judge to allow Camp Mystic officials authority to use existing cash management systems in order to facilitate an orderly transition in the early bankruptcy proceedings.

In the docs, Nicolaou notes that Camp Mystic currently holds "over $1 million in camper deposits and prepaid tuition" ... which she says some camper families have agreed to allow the camp to hold on to for a "hoped-for 2027 season" because the camp isn't open this year.

That's a bit shocking ... considering 28 people, including 25 young campers, died last year amid serious flooding in the area.

Remember ... we showed you some of the shocking scenes after the flash flooding last year -- including the destroyed buildings and belongings left behind.

The camp's emergency plan was approved days before the floods devastated the area. Videos and photos captured the happy campers enjoying themselves just hours before the flooding began.