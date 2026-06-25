Body of Kansas City Highway Shooting Suspect Likely Found in Family's Flooded Basement

Kansas City police think they've found the body of the gunman suspected of killing one person in a series of highway shootings earlier this month.

Jake Becchina, the Kansas City Police Department's Public Information Officer, announced to media Wednesday they are under the assumption they located 22-year-old Oscar Sanchez-Munoz's body inside the burned basement of a family member’s home. The body was found wearing clothes identical to those believed to be worn by Sanchez-Munoz.

Becchina said police originally searched the home after an hours-long stand-off, but it had caught on fire and flooded ... making it difficult to thoroughly search. He explained the family contacted authorities after they searched through the rubble and smelled something decomposing, leading them to the remains.

Sanchez-Munoz had an outstanding warrant after he was accused of shooting at a motor vehicle on June 11 in Wyandotte County, Kansas. He was also suspected of being involved in a string of shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 16, according to the FBI.

Sanchez-Munoz allegedly killed Jeremy Keenan during the alleged Kansas City incident, per NewsNation. He allegedly crashed his car into a pole after being shot.