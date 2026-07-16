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Layla Taylor Holds Hands With New Girlfriend at Legoland

'Mormon Wives' Layla Taylor My Love For New GF Is Building!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Layla from secret wives with partner at legoland TMZ WM 3
TMZ.com

Layla Taylor isn't hiding her new romance anymore ... 'cause TMZ obtained photos of the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star packing on the PDA with her girlfriend during a family outing to a California theme park.

The reality TV star was spotted Thursday morning strolling through Legoland with her unidentified partner ... holding hands and embracing.

Layla from secret wives with partner at legoland TMZ WM
TMZ.com

At one point, Layla draped her arm around her girlfriend's shoulders while they took in the miniature Las Vegas display. In another moment, the pair held hands as they wandered through the park, and Layla appeared to keep reaching for her partner, staying close the entire time.

We're told the pair had two young boys in tow ... and the women repeatedly stopped for affectionate embraces.

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TMZ.com

The outing comes just weeks after Layla publicly came out as bisexual during an appearance on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, where she revealed she was dating a woman for the first time publicly.

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OUT & PROUD!
Video: 'Mormon Wives' Layla Taylor Announces She is Bisexual
On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Layla admitted she hadn't come out sooner because she wasn't sure if her feelings were "just a phase." She also explained her divorce from ex-husband Clayton Wessel, with whom she shares two sons, ultimately gave her the space to embrace her sexuality.

Layla Taylor Social Shots
Launch Gallery
Layla Taylor Social Shots Launch Gallery

While Layla didn't identify her girlfriend during the podcast, these photos appear to show the happy couple enjoying a low-key day together ... with plenty of affection on display as the kids tagged along.

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