Layla Taylor Holds Hands With New Girlfriend at Legoland

Layla Taylor isn't hiding her new romance anymore ... 'cause TMZ obtained photos of the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star packing on the PDA with her girlfriend during a family outing to a California theme park.

The reality TV star was spotted Thursday morning strolling through Legoland with her unidentified partner ... holding hands and embracing.

At one point, Layla draped her arm around her girlfriend's shoulders while they took in the miniature Las Vegas display. In another moment, the pair held hands as they wandered through the park, and Layla appeared to keep reaching for her partner, staying close the entire time.

We're told the pair had two young boys in tow ... and the women repeatedly stopped for affectionate embraces.

The outing comes just weeks after Layla publicly came out as bisexual during an appearance on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, where she revealed she was dating a woman for the first time publicly.

Play video content Video: 'Mormon Wives' Layla Taylor Announces She is Bisexual On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Layla admitted she hadn't come out sooner because she wasn't sure if her feelings were "just a phase." She also explained her divorce from ex-husband Clayton Wessel, with whom she shares two sons, ultimately gave her the space to embrace her sexuality.