Mauricio Umansky Kissing Mystery Girl in Monte Carlo

Play video content Video: Mauricio Umansky Locks Lips with Mysterious Brunette in Monte Carlo TMZ.com

Mauricio Umansky is getting hot this summer ... and, no, we don't mean temperature wise ... he's over in a Monte Carlo looking lips with a hot babe on a floating dock.

TMZ obtained video showing Mauricio nuzzling and kissing a bikini-clad mystery woman at Monte Carlo Beach Club ... and it looks oh-so romantic.

Folks who were there tell us the pair were on the floating dock for about half an hour, soaking up the sun and packing on the PDA.

We don't know who this mystery girl is ... but we can tell you it's definitely NOT Lala Kent ... Lala was beefing with Mauricio a couple of months ago all over a DM about grabbing coffee.