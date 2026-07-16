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Mauricio Umansky Kissing Mystery Girl in Monte Carlo

Mauricio Umansky Monte Carlo Makeout With Mystery Hottie

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
071626 mauricio umansky kal
FUN IN THE SUN
Video: Mauricio Umansky Locks Lips with Mysterious Brunette in Monte Carlo
TMZ.com

Mauricio Umansky is getting hot this summer ... and, no, we don't mean temperature wise ... he's over in a Monte Carlo looking lips with a hot babe on a floating dock.

TMZ obtained video showing Mauricio nuzzling and kissing a bikini-clad mystery woman at Monte Carlo Beach Club ... and it looks oh-so romantic.

Folks who were there tell us the pair were on the floating dock for about half an hour, soaking up the sun and packing on the PDA.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Kyle And Mauricio Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

We don't know who this mystery girl is ... but we can tell you it's definitely NOT Lala Kent ... Lala was beefing with Mauricio a couple of months ago all over a DM about grabbing coffee.

Mauricio's really been playing the field since splitting from Kyle Richards ... and now he can check off another box -- lockin' lips with a lovely lady on a floating piece of wood.

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