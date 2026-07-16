'TODAY' Show Alleged Intruder Has Felony Conviction, Extended Criminal History

The man who allegedly stormed the "TODAY" show set and lunged at host Craig Melvin has been identified as Andrew Truelove ... and TMZ has learned he has a lengthy criminal history, including a felony conviction.

We broke the story ... a man allegedly slipped past security Thursday morning at NBC's Studio 1A and confronted Craig in a restricted area, lunging at him while yelling the n-word. The man was arrested and NBC News was the first to identify him as Truelove.

Court records, obtained by TMZ, show Truelove recently pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief in a case involving damage to multiple vehicles. He was sentenced last month to six months behind bars and five years' probation, along with $375 in fees. It's unclear how much of that sentence Truelove served before Thursday's alleged run-in at "TODAY."

Truelove, who was born in 1985, also has three pending criminal cases in New York. Records show he pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault in one case, and faces separate charges for reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing on railroad property and trespassing. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

Play video content Video: Moment After Intruder Arrested at the 'TODAY Show' NBC

As we first reported ... Truelove allegedly entered the building from the plaza around 9 AM and made his way into a restricted area while asking for Al Roker. We're told he couldn’t find Al and instead confronted Craig.

Staff and security rushed in, and Truelove was detained before being taken into police custody. He was unarmed, and no one was injured.

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