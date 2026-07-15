'Married to Medicine' Colin Dias Denies Ex-Wife's Murder Plot Allegations

"Married to Medicine: Los Angeles" star Colin Dias says he's not trying to have his ex-wife whacked ... vehemently denying her claims that he's cooking up a murder-for-hire plot ... and alleging she's the real menace.

In a statement to TMZ, Dr. Dias' attorney -- Robert Eisfelder -- says his client denies Lia Jones' allegations and claims her latest filing ignores a lengthy history between the former couple.

We broke the story ... Lia beelined it to court Monday and filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Colin, claiming a neighbor told her Colin asked them "what would it cost to get rid of [her]." She claimed Colin talked to the neighbor about guns and was "actively looking and recruiting" someone to murder her.

Colin's attorney says it's all BS, though.

The attorney says the court previously awarded Colin sole legal and physical custody of the couple's two minor children and contends the children have been "thriving" while in his care. Eisfelder claims Lia is seeking to modify the existing custody orders at a hearing scheduled for July 28.

Eisfelder also points to a declaration Colin filed on April 21, 2026, in connection with the upcoming custody hearing, which lays out what he claims is a history of domestic violence incidents he suffered through with Lia over the years. Colin alleges Lia punched him in the stomach with a closed fist in May 2021 while he was recovering from surgery and told him, "I wish you would die."

The declaration further alleges there were incidents in November 2021 in which Lia attacked Colin in front of the couple's children and threatened to "put two bullets" in his head.

Colin says this resulted in him getting a domestic violence restraining order against her on November 10, 2021. He says a criminal protective order was issued in April 2022 and notes that Jones was arrested in August 2022 for allegedly violating it.

Colin's attorney also says Lia has filed multiple subsequent requests seeking custody of the children and other relief ... all of which, according to the attorney, have been denied by the court.

For her part, Lia tells TMZ ... "What I and my family have gone through since being made aware of the very serious situation of my life and safety being compromised has been extremely challenging and caused so much distress."

She adds ... "I am confident that once the courts review the totality of texts, witnesses statements and first hand accounts there will be sufficient evidence that can’t be refuted."