'Station 19' Star Noah Alexander Gerry Arrested For Vandalism

Noah Alexander Gerry -- a star on the hit show "Station 19" -- has been arrested ... TMZ has learned.

According to online booking records, Noah was taken into custody in Burbank on Monday and booked on two charges ... damage/vandalism of a property exceeding $400 and possession of graffiti tools. He was released without bail.

A rep for the actor told TMZ, "I don't know the specifics of this incident, but I will go on record to say that over many years representing Noah, I have known him to be an amazing human being; kind, mindful, responsible and very talented as an actor and as an artist."

In addition to his work on "Station 19," Noah has a variety of acting credits over the last 15 years ... appearing on shows like Disney's "A.N.T. Farm" and the Nickelodeon show "Henry Danger" before grabbing a long-running role in "The Young and the Restless" and a few appearances on "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin."

"Station 19" fans will recognize him as Joey Phillips from the hit show. He appeared in 16 episodes of the program from 2020 to 2024.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In more recent years, Noah has transitioned into music ... his occupation is listed as "musician" in his booking record. His band recently signed with Kid Cudi.

Ironically, the band is called The Burbank Police Department... and Noah was actually arrested by Burbank PD.