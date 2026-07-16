Zaire Wade Arraignment: Prosecutors Says Cops Found Unregistered Firearm After Arrest

Cops found an unregistered gun in Zaire Wade's Burbank home after his domestic violence arrest ... at least according to prosecutors.

Dwyane Wade's eldest son appeared in a Pasadena courtroom Thursday for his arraignment in his domestic violence case ... and pled not guilty to a felony charge.

According to a reporter for LA Magazine in the courtroom ... prosecutors told the judge cops found and confiscated an unregistered firearm after the alleged incident.

As you know ... Zaire was arrested last month after cops showed up to a Burbank home after receiving a call about people yelling and stomping around the home, sparking fears that a domestic disturbance or someone in distress could be inside the home.

Cops say they found Zaire and a woman with lacerations all over her face ... and they arrested him.

An emergency protection order was issued in court Thursday ... requiring him to stay away from the alleged victim and surrender all his firearms.