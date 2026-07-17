Guess The Tattooed Celebrities For National Tattoo Day

It's National Tattoo Day -- yes, that's a thing -- and Hollywood is awash with celebs who have made their skin into a canvas.

Put those celeb skills to the test and see if you can score who's flesh is who!!!

Hit the gallery ... these stars are inked and proud! Famous faces like Kehlani, Peggy Gou, and Scotty Sire wear their hearts on their sleeves 😘

And Justin Bieber and Halsey are known for their beauty marks, but can you pick 'em out of our fresh line-up?