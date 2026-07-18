'Ultimatum' Star Blake Roberston Arrested for Assault After Show Filmed

Blake Robertson -- a contestant on season 4 of 'The Ultimatum' -- was arrested after being accused of an assault involving his girlfriend, Hayley Hendrich, TMZ has learned.

Blake was arrested in October 2025 -- after filming for the Netflix reality show wrapped -- at a business in Nacogdoches, Texas for allegedly putting his hands on Hayley, with whom he appeared on the show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, the reality star's attorney, Sean Hightower, tells us ... "Blake's case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged."

Hayley confirmed to us she declined to have charges pressed. She says she had private conversations with Blake about the incident ... but believes accountability needs to be taken publicly as well.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Season 4 of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move" was filmed in the spring fo 2025, and the season dropped on Netflix Wednesday.

Hayley entered the season with Blake, who gave her an ultimatum, as he believed the logical next step for them is marriage. However, Hayley was reluctant because she wanted more emotional vulnerability from her man.

They swapped partners -- Blake with Ashley Wilson and Hayley with Killian Grondin -- for their trial marriages. However, Hayley's marriage imploded after she discovered Killian and his friends made crude comments about her ... leading to a fierce confrontation between Hayley, Killian, Ashley, and Blake.

Hayley and Blake left the season together ... but seemingly nowhere closer to walking down the aisle.