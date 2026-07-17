Desiigner Assaulted GF As She Held Their Child, Police Say

Desiigner assaulted his baby mama while she held their child, smashed both of her phones with a hammer and beat down a neighbor's car before his domestic violence arrest ... at least that's what the alleged victim told cops.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the woman told them she and the rapper began arguing after he removed TVs from the walls inside their shared residence. She says he got physical and smashed her two phones with a hammer so she could not call 911.

The woman told cops she sprinted outside with their child and began yelling for help. She originally tried to seek shelter at a neighbor's home, but the neighbor wasn't there. She then went to a different neighbor's home before Desiigner chased her down in a yard and threw her to the ground, ripping her designer handbag from her before throwing the purse.

She says she got back up with their kid in her arms and dashed into the neighbor's home.

According to the docs, Desiigner caused $2,700 worth of damage to the alleged victim's phone and Dior handbag.

The woman told police she locked herself in the bathroom, and Desiinger then began using a hammer and screwdriver to damage the neighbor's cars.

Police say he then went to the neighbor's porch, grabbed a chair and threw it at the front window, "forcing entry into the home." He allegedly smashed several windows during the incident, causing another $6,000 in damage.

Two other witnesses called 911.

The "Panda" hitmaker then allegedly began banging on another neighbor's car window and requested to use her phone.

Police arrested Desiigner at the scene and brought him to Conway Medical Center for treatment before being transported to Horry County Detention Center for booking.