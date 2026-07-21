10-Foot Great White Shark Spotted Near Young Swimmers In Terrifying Video

Terrifying drone footage shows a massive great white shark cruising past some kids swimming off the Southern California coast ... and the children are blissfully unaware there's an apex predator below them.

Carlos Gauna -- known as The Malibu Artist online -- posted an anxiety-inducing video to Instagram Monday that shows a 10-foot shark approaching young swimmers in the water ... who apparently had no clue the shark was even there.

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Carlos captioned the clip ... "I don't often get nervous but this was one of those rare instances where I did. The young swimmers had no idea."

Some folks think he should have alerted the kids -- even though that might have induced a panic and splashing that could attract more shark attention -- but he explained he was standing over a mile away when his drone spotted the shark.

Carlos said the great white appeared to have been injured by a boat propeller ... pointing out a gash across its back and dorsal fin.

He wrote ... "I watched it breach twice in one day (I assume that wound is itchy). And because of the injury I don't know if it's searching for easier prey or if it's more alert."

Carlos had apparently been monitoring this shark's behavior, saying it gets close to people "at a higher frequency."