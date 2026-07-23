NBA Star Anthony Edwards Marries Longtime GF Shannon Jackson

NBA star Anthony Edwards is officially off the market ... the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar married his longtime girlfriend, Shannon Jackson ... TMZ has confirmed.

Minnesota marriage records show Edwards and Jackson tied the knot on July 16, after first getting together in 2020. The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Aislynn.

As TMZ previously reported, Anthony recently scored a big win in his court battle with his ex, Ayesha Howard, over their 1-year-old daughter.