Tom Holland Makes History With Disgusting 'Hot Ones' Moment

Play video content Video: Tom Holland Blows Chunks on 'Hot Ones' First We Feast

Tom Holland made gross history ... and he's pretty damn proud of himself.

Tom was a guest on the super popular YouTube series "Hot Ones" along with his "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" costar Jon Bernthal when Tom etched his name into the record books ... puking all over the floor after scarfing down a gauntlet of hot wings.

Host Sean Evans says it's the time one his celeb guests yakked on set.

At least Tom was able to make it to the end of the show ... barfing as they were filming the outro.

Jon thought the moment was awesome ... and Tom wasn't embarrassed in the slightest. In fact, Tom was mighty proud of himself for not getting any vomit on his clothes.

Tom didn't try to get the nasty moment shelved, either ... telling producers, "You can use that!"