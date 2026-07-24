Ryan Clark Cries Reflecting On ESPN Tenure ... Claims He Was 'Fired'

Play video content Video: Ryan Clark Says ESPN Fired Him The Pivot

Ryan Clark is finally speaking out after his abrupt exit from ESPN, and things got emotional.

The former safety turned longtime network analyst broke down in tears while reflecting on his more than a decade-long stay with the "Worldwide Leader" ... during the latest episode of his Pivot podcast.

The waterworks started when Fred Taylor, Ryan's co-host, asked him if there was anything he'd "do differently" in hindsight, prompting the emotional response.

"That's a good question. It depends on when you ask me. When I see people in public, OGs, autnies and stuff, and they tell me they're proud of me, and they're proud of like," Clark said, before stopping to collect himself.

"And they're proud of like the way I represent the community. Yeah, I wouldn't change anything, cause that means the world to me," Clark continued.

The answer didn't only have RC fighting back the tears ... it also had an impact on Channing Crowder, whose eyes welled up.

Clark also made it crystal clear that he wasn’t part of corporate “layoffs” ... he was intentionally fired because some of the powers that be didn't like him.

ESPN hasn't been overly talkative about Ryan's exit, or the larger cuts that were made ... but some other prominent employees have, including Stephen A. Smith, who publicly expressed frustration over how everything went down with RC.