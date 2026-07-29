Doggface Takes Over 'TMZ After Dark'

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Doggface -- aka "The Vibe King" -- traded in his skateboard and cranberry juice for a couple rounds of shots when he took over "TMZ After Dark" Saturday night.

The TikTok legend went viral for vibing to Fleetwood Mac ... but with the help of DJ Blue, he was rocking his own records for the outing.

He kicked off the bar crawl at Beaches WeHo for a drag show and some shots before heading over to Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip ... and that's where things really got wild.

Klypso rolled up in a McLaren Artura alongside Platinum Exotics owner Lauren Hallen.

He hopped on the mic with Doggface as they sang their Snoop Dogg collab "Low Rider (No Lighter)."

Talk about a Mad Libs moment! Check out the clip to see them take over West Hollywood!