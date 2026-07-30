L.A. Influencer Adva Lavie Facing Grand Theft Charges Arrested Again

An L.A. model and influencer already in deep you-know-what with prosecutors has found herself on the wrong side of the law again ... because she was just arrested in a separate theft case months after being hit with a slew of burglary charges.

Here's the deal ... Adva Lavie -- also known as Mia Ventura -- was arrested by Beverly Hills Police on Tuesday in connection to a theft allegation out of Riverside County in Southern California, NBC 4 Los Angeles reports. She's also allegedly in violation of a court order, and she's being held without bail.

This is a separate theft allegation unconnected to her previous charges.

Back in March, prosecutors charged Lavie with two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information; two counts of grand theft; one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present and one count of first-degree residential burglary.

Those charges stem from a series of alleged incidents -- which police say took place from 2023 to 2025 -- where they say Lavie developed relationships with older men and younger women living in Los Angeles via dating apps ... in order to steal from them.

She's also accused of pretending to be a girlfriend and travel companion to steal cash, gold and designer items from her alleged victims' homes.