'Big Brother' Housemate Kamu Kirk Under Fire For Viral George Floyd Joke

Kamu Kirk -- a housemate on season 28 of "Big Brother" -- is catching flak online over a viral video where he jokes about George Floyd.

Here's the deal ... back in December, Kamu shared several videos where he filmed a dude being arrested outside his residence while screaming bloody murder.

During the high-pitch screams for help -- it sounds like the person being arrested is alleging police mistreatment -- Kamu says, "I can't breathe, I can't breathe, I can't breathe. Bro thinks he's George Floyd."

The video recently resurfaced and is now going viral ... for all the wrong reasons.

As you can imagine, people didn't take too kindly to his jovial tone ... and they're bashing him online ... with one user calling him "nasty" while another says the video is "legitimately sickening."

Of course, part of the hate could be because Kamu hasn't made the best first impression during the early portion of the hit competition show ... fans claim he's homophobic, and Frankie Grande called him out.