Benson Boone's Mystery Blonde Is TikTok Influencer Kyra Pollard, See Her Hot Shots

Benson Boone has a new lady in his life ... and she's got a bit of fame herself.

Benson has been snapped playing tonsil hockey with Kyra Pollard ... a TikTok influencer who is a total babe.

Check out her snaps ... Kyra is a hottie with a silly side -- making a name for herself by posting lip-sync and singing videos.

As we reported ... BB and KP weren't hiding that they're into one another ... making out on a Denver sidewalk a day before he played a show there.

As you may know ... Benson and his longtime GF, Maggie Thurmon, broke up last fall after 3 years together. He's since been linked to Alix Earle ... though now he's moved on with Kyra.