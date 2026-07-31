85-Year-Old Donna Mills Says OnlyFans Content Might Be Sexy, But Not Salacious

Play video content Video: Donna Mills Says She Plans to Keep Her OnlyFans Content Sexy, Not Salacious TMZ.com

Donna Mills says if her fans wanna see an older woman strip down and pose for some sexy pics, she might just give them what they want ... though she promises to keep it tasteful on OnlyFans.

The 85-year-old "Knots Landing" actress joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday to talk about embarking on her OF journey ... and we had to ask what type of content she plans on sharing with her subscribers.

Donna says her fans will get a look at the behind-the-scenes of her life ... as well as some never-before-released content from over the years ... including spreads she says weren't totally nude, but definitely have some sex appeal.

Of course, Donna was a stone-cold fox back in the day ... but she still looks amazing NOW -- which begs the question: would she consider using OnlyFans like other content creators and put her seasoned goods on display?

Based on what Donna's telling us here, it sounds like she's down to give the people what they want -- so long as what they want isn't too salacious.

So no skin flicks for the star ... but an all-new sexy photo shoot in the future isn't out of the question.

Play video content Video: OnlyFans' Piper Rockelle and Maddie Mochi Welcome Donna Mills to the Platform TMZ.com

Donna's be welcomed to OF with open arms by some of the biggest creators on the platform ... including Piper Rockelle and Maddie Mochi.