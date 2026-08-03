'Spider-Man' Fans Evacuate Theater Over Moviegoer's Smelly Farts

Play video content Video: Foul Farts Force 'Spider-Man' Moviegoers to Evacuate JamPress

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" was released over the weekend, and an audience in one particular theater got an extra release with their movie ... when a fart forced them to evacuate the screening!

Here's what went down -- or up, depending on who you ask ... excited viewers in Cartagena, Colombia, were enjoying the new Spider-Man movie over the weekend, when suddenly one of their spidey senses started to go off after a nefarious villain in the theater let a Green Goblin slip past their a**crack!

Appalled by the horrid odor, the audience cleared out of the theater. Even Spider-Man swung his a** out of there -- a Peter Parker cosplayer that is.

Some theatergoers sucked it up and went back inside to try and finish the film ... but most left before the credits rolled.