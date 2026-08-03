'Spider-Man' Fans Evacuate Theater Over Moviegoer's Smelly Farts
'Spider-Man' Gross Farts Send Fans Swinging out of Screening
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" was released over the weekend, and an audience in one particular theater got an extra release with their movie ... when a fart forced them to evacuate the screening!
Here's what went down -- or up, depending on who you ask ... excited viewers in Cartagena, Colombia, were enjoying the new Spider-Man movie over the weekend, when suddenly one of their spidey senses started to go off after a nefarious villain in the theater let a Green Goblin slip past their a**crack!
Appalled by the horrid odor, the audience cleared out of the theater. Even Spider-Man swung his a** out of there -- a Peter Parker cosplayer that is.
Some theatergoers sucked it up and went back inside to try and finish the film ... but most left before the credits rolled.
Audiences worldwide say the movie doesn't stink ... but these folks may feel differently.