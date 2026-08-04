Dougherty Dozen's Alex Dougherty Supports Brother James After Public Lewdness Arrest

Alex Dougherty, the oldest son of the parents behind the wildly popular "Dougherty Dozen" social media channels, is standing by his younger brother, James Dougherty, after his arrest on a public lewdness charge.

Alex addressed the controversy on social media, saying he supports James, is there for him and considers the discussion over. He also assured followers his brother is doing okay.

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19-year-old James was arrested July 29 at a mall in upstate New York. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined James was allegedly masturbating inside his vehicle in the mall parking lot while visible to members of the public.

He was taken into custody, issued an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in court at a later date. Authorities also listed his address as homeless in the arrest paperwork.

Josh and Alicia Dougherty adopted Alex in 2011 and later adopted James when he was 6-years-old.