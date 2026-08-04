Florida Preacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Teen Boy, Exposing Him to HIV

Play video content Video: Florida Pastor Faces Charges of Sexually Abusing Teen Boy and Exposing Him to HIV YouTube / Polk Sheriff

Authorities in Florida say a preacher groomed and sexually abused a 14-year-old boy ... allegedly exposing him to HIV.

In a news conference Tuesday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said they'd arrested pastor Timothy Chaneyfield of St. James United American Free Will Baptist Church after receiving a tip on social media about his alleged abuse.

Judd called Chaneyfield a "pedophile preacher," saying he started talking to the teen on a dating app, and claims Chaneyfield confessed to picking the boy up, bringing him to his house and sexually abusing him on "at least three different occasions."

According to Judd, the pastor is also HIV-positive and had "unprotected sex" with the boy. He says the boy underwent medical treatment to protect from the alleged exposure.

The sheriff says they also learned Chaneyfield had sex with a 26-year-old who says he's now positive for HIV since their encounter.

Judd is calling Chaneyfield a "super spreader," saying he's worried there are other victims out there. They say he's also a chaplain for Compassionate Care Hospice and used to work at Polk County Public Schools.

Chaneyfield was arrested on July 29 and faces a slew of charges, including lewd battery on a child, traveling to meet a minor, computer-related charges, failing to disclose his HIV status, and more.