Wisconsin Gov. Candidate Francesca Hong Won't Say if Thanksgiving Should Be Canceled

Play video content Video: Wisconsin Governor Candidate Francesca Hong Ducks Thanksgiving Debate CNN

Thanksgiving is still on the calendar ... but Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong can't say whether she wants it to stay there.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked the Democratic socialist Monday if she still believes the holiday should be canceled -- and Hong cooked up a 46-second response without ever serving a yes or no.

Hong leaned on her background as a chef and restaurant owner, saying bringing people around a table is "always a good thing" ... but added Thanksgiving is "incredibly painful" for many communities.

Collins raised the issue because Hong called for Thanksgiving to be scrapped in a since-deleted 2021 post, writing ... "Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621."

Hong also labeled the holiday a celebration of colonialism and called the original Thanksgiving a "superspreader event" that killed Indigenous people and women.

Pressed on whether she still stands behind the post, Hong pivoted back to her campaign ... arguing her hospitality experience would help her bring people together as governor.