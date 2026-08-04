Florida Man Accused of Stealing Teddy Bear With Child's Ashes, Cyberstalking Ex

A Florida man allegedly stole a teddy bear containing his ex-girlfriend's late son's ashes after she ended their three-week relationship ... and now he’s facing multiple felonies.

Online jail records show 31-year-old Justin Fountain was arrested Saturday and charged with six felonies, including cyberstalking, making threats, accessing an electronic device without permission and using a tracking device or app without consent.

WESH, citing an arrest report, says Fountain met the woman through Facebook Dating and allegedly refused to accept their breakup. Investigators say he continued contacting her and turning up at her hotel, workplace and a restaurant where she was eating with a friend, despite her telling him to stop.

The woman eventually obtained a protective injunction against Fountain, but authorities say the alleged harassment continued.

Investigators say Fountain also took the teddy bear holding her son's cremated remains. Deputies later recovered the keepsake and returned it to the woman.