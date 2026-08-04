Sean Duffy's 'Great American Road Trip' Series Delayed by Post-Production Tweaks

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's patriotic road trip series is still coming ... and TMZ has learned minor post-production tweaks are behind the delay.

Sources familiar with the project tell TMZ ... editors have been making final adjustments to the five-part series while the team also works out how it wants to roll out the episodes.

We're told the delay does not signal trouble for the project, and our sources say the American people can expect the series to drop within the next few weeks.

Nathaniel Sizemore, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation, tells TMZ ... "America's 250th birthday is a yearlong celebration, and we look forward to sharing the final product soon."

The update comes after "The Great American Road Trip" missed its previously announced June premiere date, with no episodes released and no new launch date publicly announced.

As we first reported, Bunim/Murray Productions, which is the company that produced Duffy on MTV's "The Real World: Boston" in 1997, is behind the YouTube series following the Transportation Secretary, his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and their family as they travel across the country.