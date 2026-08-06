Inside Vincent Pastore's Funeral, Where He Was Honored by 'Sopranos' Costars

Vincent Pastore's fellow 'Sopranos' stars honored him at a private funeral in New York ... and the place was so packed, people had to be turned away ... TMZ has learned.

The beloved actor's family, friends and colleagues filed into the Lloyd Maxcy & Sons Beauchamp Chapel in New Rochelle on Wednesday to pay their respects.

We're told the memorial was invite-only ... but word quickly spread, and folks started showing up in droves ... and they had to be turned away at the door.

Some famous faces made sure to honor Vinnie ... including 'Sopranos' actors Kathrine Narducci, Al Sapienza, and Michael Rispoli ... plus "A Bronx Tale" star Chazz Palminteri.

E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt, who starred on the show, and his actress wife, Maureen, also stopped by.

We're told it was a closed-casket service ... and Vinnie was remembered with a stunning funeral wreath from Jerome Florist in the Bronx.

There was a public service earlier today at the Church of the Holy Family.

As we reported, Vinnie was found dead in his Bronx residence on Saturday ... and it sounds like he died from natural causes.

Sources told us he had been seeing doctors before his sudden passing, but they gave him a clean bill of health.