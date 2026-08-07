Reese Witherspoon's Father Rushed to Hospital in Nashville

Reese Witherspoon's father was rushed to a Nashville hospital on Friday ... after he was reportedly found face down on the ground at his home.

84-year-old John Draper Witherspoon was discovered on the concrete by the pool at his condo ... according to Page Six.

John appeared to be conscious when he was rushed to the hospital ... but nothing else about what happened or how he is doing is known.

We've reached out to Reese's rep for more info ... so far, no word back.