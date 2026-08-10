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In-N-Out Sued for Religious Discrimination, Wrongful Termination

In-N-Out Sued YOU'RE NOT AS CHRISTIAN AS YOU SAY YOU ARE!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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In-N-Out is being grilled with a religious discrimination lawsuit ... a former cook says the company treated her differently and ultimately fired her after she asked for a different work schedule due to her Christian beliefs.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Arianna Rodriguez said she had been working as a cook for the burger chain's Long Beach, CA location for nearly 5 years without issues with a schedule that allowed her to attend church on Sundays.

in and out Long Beach, CA

She claims this wasn't an issue until a new manager started in October. She alleges her Sunday availability then became a "recurring source of workplace conflict," and she got her first-ever write-up during this time.

In December, she claims she went to upper-level management, claiming she had concerns about her availability, church attendance, and unfair treatment … but said her concerns were dismissed.

Then on June 24, Arianna claims "an incident occurred involving food" that she thought was "waste under the workplace practice she had observed" … but she says In-N-Out reported her to HR, suspended her, and began investigating the incident.

Stars Eating In-N-Out
Launch Gallery
Stars Eating In-N-Out Launch Gallery

It's unclear what the incident was, but the cook claims other employees have done something similar and weren't suspended or fired … only received warnings.

According to the lawsuit, she went to HR to complain about the "unequal treatment" but says she was then fired on July 3 for an alleged policy violation.

She's now suing for religious discrimination, wrongful termination, and more. She's asking for unspecified damages, unpaid wages, and to get her job back.

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